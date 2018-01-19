EN-E7 Patent WIFI Z87.1 Standard GLASSES – Model No.: EN-E7 

Spread the love



















Oggi presenteremo questi fantastici occhiali prodotti dalla nota azienda Shenzhen Engine Technology, estremamente tecnologici, in grado di registrare video e scattare foto collegandosi al proprio smartphone, semplicemente attraverso una connessione wifi.

In attesa di poterli provare, vi elenchiamo le principali caratteristiche!

Patent Item:

Built-in Wi-Fi enables remote control via included Wi-Fi Remote or live video preview and remote control on smartphones an tablets running our free app. Control Capture Share: E7 Zone for E7 supports wireless connection with iOS and Android. Preview Control capture and share videos and pictures remotely, so easy!

2.2mm Quality Strong lenses. UV400 , interchangeable so easy. Perfect for police/Athlete etc, perfect for maximal exercises: Wargame, Shooting, Hunting etc Fitting prescription lenses option, with unique design for more easy to fix or take off prescription lenses. The smartest choice for people who with myopia The camera can be adjusted upward 12degree and downward 10degree, easy for different purpose using. easy to capture what you see.

The nose pads can be adjusted from smaller to larger to be suitable for different size noses-Smaller and bigger, suitable for long time wearing

Patent unique desigh. Higher curve and flexible design suits different faces – smaller and bigger. suitable for long time wearing

Quality Low temperature battery up to -20°C perfect for cold environment,you will never worry about cold day

Grilamid® TR90TM Frames – Only the best materials are used in the frames, Extremely lightweight, comfortable, durable • Extremely lightweight, comfortable, durable and Hight-Wrap.

•Non Allergenic

•Impact resistant

•Temperature resistant

•Matte black armor finish

E7 Hot-Spots:

■ A high end sunglasses with Patent Unique Design, fit human body characteristics.

■ The camera can be adjusted upward 12degree and downward 10degree, easy for different purpose using.

■ Fashion Flat tiny 110degree camera 16Mega (Sony Sensor), wide angle view without any distortion, great for wide and clear capture

■ The nose pads can be adjusted from smaller to larger to be suitable for different size noses, suitable for long time wearing

■ It can fit prescription lenses, with unique design for more easy to fix or take off prescription lenses.

■ Quality wifi(Certified), support App and Smart Remote

■ Low temperature battery perfect for cold environment

■ 2.2mm strong lenses.Z87.1 standard. UV400 , interchangeable so easy. suitable for police/Athlete etc, perfect for outdoor actions. ■ Video Resolution: FULL HD 1080P@30fps, 720p@60fps

■ Picture: Burst-Shot Mode: 3 photos per second

■ Great low-light, 16Mega camera(Sony sensor)

■ Double wheat noise reduction. Great real Stereo audio with AAC2 channels, 2 microphones ■ Easily interchangleable frame parts with favorite colors to meet your fashion trend

■ Z87.1, CE, RoHS, FCC, FDA

■ Water Resistant Frame-IP55

Key Eyewear Features:

• Patent Unique Design, suitable for long time wearing

– Slim & elegant design to fit human body characteristics.

– Higher curve and flexible design suits different faces – smaller and bigger.

• The nose pads can be adjusted from smaller to larger to be suitable for different size noses, suitable for long time wearing • Only best materials frame: TR90 frame-lightweight/durable & reliable, different colors are available

• Protection design, can be fitted with a special protective lenses environment

• It can fit prescription lenses, with unique design for more easy to fix or take off prescription lenses.

• Seal frame design as possible as can to protect from heavy rain

• The camera can be adjusted upward 12degree and downward 10degree, easy for different purpose using.

• Easily interchangleable frame parts with favorite colors to meet your fashion trend

• 2.2mm strong lenses.Z87.1 standard. UV400 , interchangeable so easy.

• Water Resistant Frame-IP55

Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions – moisture from perspiration or wet weather, IP55

Key Electronic Function Features-The utility model patent :

• Fashion Flat tiny 110degree 16Mega camera (Sony Sensor), wide angle view without any distortion • Easy Interchangeable Video Resolution: FULL HD 1080P@30fps, 720p@60fps

• Quality Wi-Fi (Certified) , support App and Smart phone

• Great Low-light

• Double wheat noise reduction. Great real Stereo audio with AAC2 channels, 2 microphones • picture:

– Burst-Shot Mode: 3 photos per second • Battery:

– Low temperature battery perfect for cold environment (-20°C~55°C) – Charging time: 1.5hours

– Long Battery life: up to 80 minutes (in 1080P@30fps mode in normal temperature environment)

• Support Powerbank charging and Video recording during charging

• Video format(s): H.264 MP4 video format more easy to use

• Image format(s): JPG

• Memory Slot for Micro SD card up to 64 GB *Selected 64gb & 128gb Cards (Class 10/ultra U1 level, Fat32 format)

• Vibration alert to indicate recording status

• Interface: USB 2.0

• Available in colors: Black, Camo, White, …

• Intimate thermal insulation design system plus low-power consumption imported outstand materials, never let you feel it is workimg, suitable for long-time wearing

• Applications: Shooting, Walgame, Extreme Sports, Outdoor Sports Activities, Biking , Dashcam, Home security etc

• 2.2mm strong lenses.Z87.1 standard. lenses suitable for police/Athlete etc, perfect for outdoor actions.

EN-E7 Package Standard Contents:

1 x 1080P HD Video Recording Eyewear 1 x A Part of prescription holder

1 x Carrying hard case

1 x Carrying bag

1 x Retainting Lanyard

1 x Cleaning Cloth

1 x Micro USB2.0 HS cable 1 x USB2.0 HS card reader

1 x Manual

Should you have any questions or assistances, pls let me know freely Faithfully,

Oscar

MP: (86) 18588464212(Oversea)

ENGINE-Gogloo

Professional developer and manufacturer of HD Sports video recording eyewear Providing Professional OEM and ODM services

Engine (HK) Co., Limited

Shenzhen Engine Technology Co., Ltd.

ADD: 9/F Block B, JinKai Technology Park, ZhangKengJing ShangWei, GuanLan, Long Hua, ShenZhen, China 518110 TEL: (86)755-8171-8893 8178-0086

MP: (86) 18588464212

Email: oscar@enginehk.cn,

SKYPE: enginesales1

URL: goglootech.com, enginehk.cn, gogloo.cc

