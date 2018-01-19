EN-E7 Patent WIFI Z87.1 Standard GLASSES – Model No.: EN-E7 

In attesa di poterli provare, vi elenchiamo le principali caratteristiche!
- Built-in Wi-Fi enables remote control via included Wi-Fi Remote or live video preview and remote control on smartphones an tablets running our free app. Control Capture Share: E7 Zone for E7 supports wireless connection with iOS and Android. Preview Control capture and share videos and pictures remotely, so easy!
- 2.2mm Quality Strong lenses. UV400 , interchangeable so easy. Perfect for police/Athlete etc, perfect for maximal exercises: Wargame, Shooting, Hunting etc
-
Fitting prescription lenses option, with unique design for more easy to fix or take off prescription lenses.
The smartest choice for people who with myopia
-
The camera can be adjusted upward 12degree and downward 10degree, easy for different purpose using. easy to capture what you see.
-
The nose pads can be adjusted from smaller to larger to be suitable for different size noses-Smaller and bigger, suitable for long time wearing
-
Patent unique desigh. Higher curve and flexible design suits different faces – smaller and bigger. suitable for long time wearing
Quality Low temperature battery up to -20°C perfect for cold environment,you will never worry about cold day
Grilamid® TR90TM Frames – Only the best materials are used in the frames, Extremely lightweight, comfortable, durable • Extremely lightweight, comfortable, durable and Hight-Wrap.
•Non Allergenic
•Impact resistant
•Temperature resistant
•Matte black armor finish
EN-E7 Package Standard Contents:
1 x 1080P HD Video Recording Eyewear 1 x A Part of prescription holder
1 x Carrying hard case
1 x Carrying bag
1 x Retainting Lanyard
1 x Cleaning Cloth
1 x Micro USB2.0 HS cable 1 x USB2.0 HS card reader
1 x Manual
